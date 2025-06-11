Vucic, who attended the parade in Moscow, is going to Ukraine

Vucic, who attended the parade in Moscow, is going to Ukraineupdated
The President of the Republic of Serbia , Aleksandar Vučić , will pay a one-day visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, where he will participate in the "Ukraine – Southeastern Europe" summit. This was reported by the press service of the President of Serbia.
Vučić, who is known for his pro-Russian views, has not announced his visit to Ukraine. It was previously reported that on May 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of Serbia, during which they discussed, in particular, interaction in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format.
The Ukraine – Southeastern Europe Summit is a platform for strengthening political, security, and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the countries of the Balkan region.
To date, three meetings have taken place: in Athens (Greece) on August 21, 2023, in Tirana (Albania) on February 28, 2024, and in Dubrovnik (Croatia) on October 9, 2024.
UPDATED AT 12:42. According to the press service of Romanian President Nicușor Dan, the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit will be held in Odessa. The newly elected president of Romania also traveled to Ukraine to participate in the event.
- Serbia, unlike most European countries, refuses to join the sanctions against Russia, explaining this by its own economic, gas and oil ties with it. At the same time, Serbia has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and does not block the sale of ammunition through intermediaries to Ukraine.
- In August 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Aleksandar Vučić , President of Serbia, on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Balkans Summit in Athens.
- In early April 2024, it became known that Serbia provided financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of over a billion hryvnias.
- Despite the EU's warning, Vučić visited Moscow on May 9, 2025.