Vucic, who attended the parade in Moscow, is going to Ukraine

Alexander Vuchich (Photo: EPA)

The President of the Republic of Serbia , Aleksandar Vučić , will pay a one-day visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, where he will participate in the "Ukraine – Southeastern Europe" summit. This was reported by the press service of the President of Serbia.

Vučić, who is known for his pro-Russian views, has not announced his visit to Ukraine. It was previously reported that on May 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of Serbia, during which they discussed, in particular, interaction in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format.

The Ukraine – Southeastern Europe Summit is a platform for strengthening political, security, and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the countries of the Balkan region.

To date, three meetings have taken place: in Athens (Greece) on August 21, 2023, in Tirana (Albania) on February 28, 2024, and in Dubrovnik (Croatia) on October 9, 2024.

UPDATED AT 12:42. According to the press service of Romanian President Nicușor Dan, the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit will be held in Odessa. The newly elected president of Romania also traveled to Ukraine to participate in the event.