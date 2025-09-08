"We believe in dialog". Siyarto announces meeting with Siberia in Budapest
Foreign Minister to meet in Budapest this week Andrey Sibiga with a Hungarian colleague, Peter Siyarto. This was stated by the Hungarian Foreign Minister, reported in the social network X.
"We will meet with Sibiga in Budapest this week to discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian relations. We believe in dialog and are always ready for talks," Szijjarto wrote.
He added that the ball is in Ukraine's court. According to the Hungarian foreign minister, "real progress is possible only if the rights taken away from Hungarians in Transcarpathia are fully restored."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on Sibiga's possible visit to Hungary.
- On September 5, Zelenskyy said that Trump had promised to work to unblock the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Currently, only Hungary is blocking this process.
- He also said that even Putin says that are not against Ukraine's accession to the EU, unlike Hungary. Szijjártó said that Russia's position did not seem to influence his country's opinion.
