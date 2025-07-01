"Would have to go back to South Africa." Trump responds to Musk's criticism of his bill
U.S. President Donald Trump responded to criticism from American billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk regarding the government's spending and tax bill. The American leader suggested that the businessman wouldn't be able to stay afloat without government support.
"Elon is probably receiving more subsidies than anyone in history, by a long shot, and without these subsidies he would probably have to shut down his business and return home to South Africa," Trump wrote.
He also added that without this money, Musk would probably have had to "shut down the business and return home to South Africa."
The president also noted that there would be "no rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production" then, and the country could have "saved a huge fortune."
At the end of the post, he also mentioned DOGE, hinting that "maybe we should task DOGE with taking a closer look at this?".
Prior to this, Max urged Congress not to approve the president's tax and spending bill.
"Every member of Congress who ran on a promise to cut government spending and then immediately voted for the largest increase in government debt in history should hang their heads in shame. They will lose their primaries next year – if it's the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk wrote.
He later wrote another post, in which he stated that if the "crazy spending bill" is passed, he will initiate the creation of a new political force called the "America Party".
- Earlier, Musk called the bill "massive, outrageous, packed with lobbying costs" and generally "a disgusting mess." He also stated that without his support, Trump would have lost the election.
- Musk also accused Trump of involvement in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein , who was accused of sex trafficking and having relations with minors.
- In response, Trump called Musk "a fool" and vowed to stop government subsidies and contracts to his companies, including SpaceX.
- The ceasefire in the conflict was established after representatives of both sides spoke on the phone on June 6.