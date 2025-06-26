Trump spent most of the day at the NATO summit defending his strikes on Iran, media reports

NATO Summit (Photo: Sem Van Der Wal/EPA)

During the NATO summit in The Hague, US President Donald Trump promised that Russia would never attack the Alliance while he is in the White House. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to three unnamed European officials.

The sources said that during the keynote session, Trump began with positive words about defense spending and promised that Russia would never attack NATO as long as he is president.

See also Russia produces more in three months than all of NATO in a year. EU calls for faster arming

They noted that Trump stayed during the speeches of other leaders, while his predecessors usually left the sessions after their speeches to hold other meetings.

Other leaders, in turn, praised Trump's efforts to increase European defense spending. Some praised his strikes against Iran. Many embraced the flattery, which they realized was a very effective way to reach Trump's heart, European officials said.

Despite NATO meetings that focused on European defense, increased spending and dealing with threats, with Russia at the top of the list, Trump spent most of the day defending his strikes on Iran.

Western countries have repeatedly stated the threat of Russian aggression. In particular, the Lithuanian president said that the country is preparing for a possible Russian attack on NATO by 2030.

It was also reported that the Netherlands is preparing for a Russian attack a year after the end of the war against Ukraine, and Finland expects a Russian attack three to five years after the end of the war in Ukraine.