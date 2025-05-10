WSJ: Trump says he is frustrated and sleepless at night over Russia's war settlement

Trump allegedly admitted that the hardest thing for him is negotiating with Putin

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

US President Donald Trump, at a closed meeting with sponsors of his club in Florida, said last week that he was "growing frustrated" with the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported , citing people who were present at the meeting.

The US leader also complained that he couldn't sleep at night because of this.

One participant said that Trump said he had a particularly difficult time negotiating with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who "wanted everything" in Ukraine. He was responding to a sponsor's question about the US president's biggest foreign policy challenges.

The war in Gaza was also "particularly difficult," Trump told the audience. Finding a solution was difficult because "they've been fighting for a thousand years," the audience quoted him as saying.

In addition, as the WSJ reports, in recent weeks Trump has complained privately to his advisers that Putin does not want to end the war and that both sides refuse to compromise.

Also, according to people familiar with Trump's statements, the US leader asked advisers whether they believed Putin had changed since his last presidential term and was surprised by Russia's attacks on territories with children.