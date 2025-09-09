Xi Jinping says China will strengthen cooperation with the DPRK
The leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping said that China will strengthen strategic communications and deepen cooperation with North Korea. He said this in a congratulatory message to the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, transmits north Korean state news agency KCNA.
In his letter, Xi Jinping stated that the consistent and unchanging policy of the Chinese party and government is to "successfully protect, strengthen and develop the relationship between China and the DPRK."
Xi also recalled Kim's visit to Beijing on September 3 and his participation in the parade, noting that they jointly "presented a plan for the development of relations between the two countries in the coming years."
"The Chinese side is ready to join hands in promoting the friendship between China and the DPRK and the socialist cause of the two countries through enhanced strategic communication, active exchanges and close cooperation with the DPRK," the Chinese leader said in a statement.
- on September 3, Russian dictator Putin, his North Korean "counterpart" Kim Jong-un, and Chinese President Xi Jinping met publicly for the first time at a military parade in Beijing.
- september 3 The US reacts to the parade in China and said that due to the rapprochement between Russia and China, Trump ordered the revival of the army.
- september 5, Trump says the world has lost India and Russia due to the rapprochement of countries with China.
