Xi Jinping says China will strengthen cooperation with the DPRK

The Chinese leader also mentioned Kim Jong-un's visit to a military parade in Beijing, where they presented a plan for the development of bilateral relations

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un (Photo: EPA)

The leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping said that China will strengthen strategic communications and deepen cooperation with North Korea. He said this in a congratulatory message to the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, transmits north Korean state news agency KCNA.

In his letter, Xi Jinping stated that the consistent and unchanging policy of the Chinese party and government is to "successfully protect, strengthen and develop the relationship between China and the DPRK."

Xi also recalled Kim's visit to Beijing on September 3 and his participation in the parade, noting that they jointly "presented a plan for the development of relations between the two countries in the coming years."

"The Chinese side is ready to join hands in promoting the friendship between China and the DPRK and the socialist cause of the two countries through enhanced strategic communication, active exchanges and close cooperation with the DPRK," the Chinese leader said in a statement.