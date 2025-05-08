Yermak met online with Kellogg and Witkoff, discussed pressure on Russia

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a series of online negotiations with representatives of the United States and European countries, including France, Great Britain, and Germany. The main topic was the introduction of an unconditional and complete ceasefire for 30 days. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The United States was represented by US Presidential Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Keith Kellogg .

During the conversation, Yermak emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce is intended solely to ensure the safety of the parade in Moscow, not to achieve peace.

The first stage and prerequisite for negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace must be a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"A thirty-day ceasefire would pave the way for the start of meaningful negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace. If Moscow agrees to this proposal, we are ready for a dialogue with the participation and support of the United States and European partners," he said.

The interlocutors discussed the use of possible pressure tools on Russia in the event of its refusal to accept the ceasefire proposal or violation of agreements on complete silence.

"If the Kremlin once again chooses escalation instead of peace, the joint response of the partners must be decisive. Therefore, Ukraine welcomes the bill on the application of secondary sanctions against Russia, prepared by congressmen led by Lindsey Graham," Yermak noted.