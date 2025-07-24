Zaluzhny: Russia's war against Ukraine could last until 2034

According to the ambassador, Ukraine has entered a new phase of the war, which is different from the period of the full-scale invasion in 2022–2023

Valeriy Zaluzhny (Photo: facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi)

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny stated that Russia's war against Ukraine could last until 2034 if the defense strategy and approaches to resource mobilization are not changed. He said narrated in an interview with LB live.

"Ukraine has entered a new phase of the war, and if we don't take care of long-term defense, the armed conflict could drag on for another decade. If Ukraine does not change its defense strategy and approaches to resource mobilization, the war could last until 2034," Zaluzhny stated.

According to him, the "old-style" war, which began on February 24, 2022, ended around December 2023. And since 2024, a completely different war has been going on in Ukrainian land.

Zaluzhny also noted that the Russian army has changed its approach to warfare and is now using tactics to bleed out the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population.

According to the ambassador, there are positions on the front line now that are created "not for breakthrough, but for destruction."