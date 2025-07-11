Zaluzhny: The US risks losing its status as a world leader if it suspends aid to Ukraine.

In addition, suspending aid to Ukraine could draw the US into "two new theaters of war."

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

If the US further reduces its support for Ukraine, it risks de facto losing its position as the "leading world power". This was stated by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny in an article for "Ukrainian Truth".

According to him, the lack of a clear position from Washington is increasingly being exploited.the geopolitical axis of Russia – China, in particular to weaken transatlantic unity and attempt to reshape the world order.

He noted that this concerns the reduction of military support to Ukraine, which in a certain way stimulates Russia to engage in more active hostilities, and its allies, including China, to realize their global ambitions to become a leading world power.

"This is especially true for Taiwan and the ability to cut off logistical routes through the Strait of Malacca, as well as a number of other actions," Zaluzhny noted.

He also warned that, given the recent strikes on facilities in Iran, the United States could simultaneously face two new theaters of war in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

"The cost of direct involvement of American troops in these conflicts will be significantly higher than helping Ukraine. They can be stopped if the US demonstrates strength – precisely through support for Ukraine," Zaluzhny summarized.