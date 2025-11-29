Zaluzhnyi on the development of technology and weapons: Russia may need guarantees, no matter how strange it may sound

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi (Photo: Diplomat's Telegram)

In the future, the development of technologies and weapons may lead to the fact that not only Ukraine but also Russia will need security guarantees, said in an exclusive column for LIGA.net former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

He noted that one of the reasons why the Russian-Ukrainian war cannot be ended is the problem of security guarantees. According to him, under conditions when the concept of international law and the system of its support no longer exist, it is absolutely impossible to conclude final peace agreements without creating guarantees of long-term security.

"Such security guarantees could be Ukraine's accession to NATO, the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine, or the deployment of a large military contingent capable of confronting Russia. However, this is not the case today. And given the technological and doctrinal unpreparedness of any NATO member state or any other country other than Russia, Ukraine, and China, this issue cannot be considered in principle. This means that the war is likely to continue. And not only in the military, but also in the political and economic spheres," the former army chief said.

Another aspect, he said, is the gradual reduction in the cost of war due to the development of technology, and, on the other hand, the increase in total strike capabilities: "This may eventually lead to a situation where Russia will eventually need the same security guarantees. No matter how strange it may sound."

In this case, the basis of security guarantees should probably be capital, which "can mutually guarantee their safety," the former military officer suggested.

"[Capital], which, for its part, will not allow a collapse in the postwar years in both Ukraine and Russia. Because, of course, such economic losses will have political consequences. It already happened in the early 20th century," he explained.