President Zelenskyy names new envoy to parliament

MP Halyna Mykhailiuk is the deputy head of the Law Enforcement Committee

Halyna Mykhailiuk (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed his representative in the parliament – an MP from the Servant of the People, Halyna Mykhailiuk. The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Halyna Olehivna Mykhailiuk as the representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (with consent)," the document states.

Mykhailiuk is the deputy head of the Law Enforcement Committee and a member of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

She is also the co-chair of parliamentary groups on inter-parliamentary relations with Japan and Australia, deputy chair of groups on relations with the USA, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and Singapore.

She is also a member of the President's Commission on Legal Reform.

Mykhailiuk is a doctor of legal sciences.

The lawmaker voted in favor of the controversial draft law No. 5655 on urban planning, which is criticized by local authorities and activists.

On December 7, the website of the head of state published a decree on the dismissal of the then representative of the president in the Rada, Fedir Venislavskyi. The MP cited high engagement with military projects as the reason for his resignation from the post.