Zelenskyy: Since the start of 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 330 missiles and over 600 drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Since the beginning of 2024, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 330 missiles and over 600 drones, and in response to these new terrorist attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on social media platform X that Ukraine needs a "strong air shield."

"To withstand such terrorist pressure, a sufficiently strong air shield is required. And this is the type of air shield we are building with our partners. We must ensure Ukraine's control over its skies, which is also critical to ensuring security on the ground—from frontline positions to hospitals and schools in the rear," the President wrote.

AAir defense and electronic warfare are top priorities, according to Zelenskyy.

