Zelensky: 23% of all bombs and strikes on the frontline occur in the Sumy sector

In a week, the occupiers advanced 200 meters toward Sumy, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces pushed them back 200-400 meters, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Almost a quarter of all strikes by Russia against Ukrainian defenders on the front line are in the Sumy sector. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net.

"23% of all bombs, of all attacks on the frontline, occur in the Sumy sector. This is a characterization of how difficult it is for the military. And a characteristic of the real actions, the goals of the Russians," Zelensky said.

He added that these are mainly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are already being recorded in large numbers.

"That is, they are working specifically on the Sumy direction," Zelensky clarified .

The President emphasized that the situation in Sumy region is a "big problem" for the Russians, as they want to "sell" success in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"Therefore, if there is no corresponding success, President Trump will rather put pressure on them with sanctions. This week, they advanced 200 meters towards Sumy, and we pushed them back 200-400 meters," the head of state emphasized.

On June 14, Zelensky said that Ukrainian defenders had liberated Andriivka in Sumy region.

On June 16, the General Staff began reporting on fighting in Sumy region. The reports refer to this area of the front as the North-Slobozhansky.