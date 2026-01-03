Zelensky announces new meeting with Trump's team

At what level – not yet disclosed, waiting for official announcements from the White House

Photo: OP

The President of Ukraine announced a new meeting with the US President's team in Paris. About this Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported to journalists during a briefing.

According to him, on January 4, representatives of the general staffs and representatives of the security and defense sector from Ukraine and its partners will leave for Europe. They will work in Paris for a day.

"The United States team will be present. I don't know at what level, I won't say yet, let it be official information from the White House," he said.

According to him, this meeting is scheduled for January 6.

"After that, there will be a meeting of the leaders, security documents will be finalized. The leaders will discuss many different issues, but the focus will be on security guarantees and recovery," Zelensky said.