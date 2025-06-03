Zelensky appoints Magyar as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Robert Brovdi (Magyar) (Photo: facebook.com/Brovdi.Art)

Robert Brovdi, better known by his call sign Magyar, has been appointed commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The corresponding decree has already been signed.

Vadym Sukharevskyi, who until that day served as the commander of the BS Forces, , was dismissed from his post by a corresponding decree and appointed deputy commander of the "East" operational command.

"The primary task for him is to modernize this command by introducing new approaches and changes," Zelensky said .

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov noted, that these changes have one goal – to strengthen the military at the front and provide them with everything they need to fight effectively.

Sukharevsky reported to, that on June 3, it was almost a year since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The team was recruited not "by order" but "by call". He emphasized that he was proud to have had the honor of leading the SBS in the first and "most difficult" year of its formation.

However, at this stage, his vision for the further development of the SSU is at odds with the leadership. Therefore, he considers it an "honest and professional decision" to end his term as commander.

According to him, this period was spent with benefit.

"We have formed the principles on which this unique kind of force operates. The SSF portfolio includes its own innovative developments, unique and successful combat operations, and a new model of responsible recruitment," he said .

The former SSF commander noted that he will continue to serve as a soldier and officer, and as a person, he remains committed to the idea that "is bigger than any position.".

Reference:. Magyar is a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who is the founder and commander of the Magyar's Birds unit (now the 414th separate brigade of unmanned aerial systems in the Ukrainian Army). Prior to the full-scale invasion, he was a businessman and engaged in grain trading. In 2025, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.