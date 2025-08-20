Zelensky appoints Tochytskyi as Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

Mykola Tochytskyi (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

Former Minister of Culture and Information Policy Mykola Tochytskyi was appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. The relevant decree on August 20, the President signed Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"To appoint Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi as permanent representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe," the document reads.

Tochytskyi is a Ukrainian diplomat and politician. From September 2024 to July 2025, he served as Minister of Culture and Information Policy. He also served as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and in 2021-2024 as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the same day, Zelensky fired by another decree Borys Tarasyukwho previously served as Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe. He has been in office since December 2019.

"To dismiss Borys Tarasyuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe," the decree №602/2025.

REFERENCE The Council of Europe is an international organization of 46 member states in the European area. Membership is open to all European states that recognize the rule of law and guarantee fundamental human rights and freedoms to their citizens.

After the resignation of the Shmyhal government, Tochytsky lost his position minister.

On July 28, it became known that the government has appointed deputy Minister of Economy Berezhna as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.