Zelensky explains his attitude to Ukraine's neutral status

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In 2014, Ukraine had a non-aligned status, but this did not protect it from Russian aggression and the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing in Vienna, answering a question about the attitude to Ukraine's neutral status.

"In 2014, Ukraine had a non-aligned status. I once expressed my attitude. It is very clear how it all ended. And it ended with the beginning of the war," the head of state said.

He mentioned the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"And although we had a non-aligned status, we cannot say that because we were in this or that union, we were attacked. All these are unnecessary narratives. We did not have enough certainty," the president emphasized.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army "did not have enough strength, and our leaders did not have enough leadership".

"This is my personal opinion. And Europe did not have enough unity. And I think that all this that I have told you now, all this cannot be lost anymore," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine wants the war to end, but not ultimately and not at the expense of independence.

On June 16, Zelenskyy arrived in Vienna for an official visit. He met with Austrian President.

The President thanked Austria for participating in the initiative to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia.