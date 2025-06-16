On Monday, June 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Vienna on an official visit. This became known from the broadcast of the Austrian media Heute.

The Head of State and his wife were met with military honors near the Austrian President's office. The Guard performed the Ukrainian and Austrian national anthems.

Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer greeted the President and First Lady outside the Presidential Office. After the ceremony, they went into the office for talks.

Later, the Office of the President reported to that after the joint meeting, Zelenskyy and Van der Bellen would discuss one-on-one and in an expanded format the continuation of support for Ukraine, deepening cooperation in various sectors, and the participation of Austrian business in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

They will focus on humanitarian demining, energy recovery, food security and shelter construction.

A separate focus of the talks is the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia. In addition, they will discuss the continuation of treatment, rehabilitation and rehabilitation of children.

Axios wrote that Trump may meet with Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in Canada.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that expects to talk with Trump about sanctions at the G7 summit.