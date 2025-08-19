Zelensky gave Trump a golf club, and he gave him the keys to the White House
During a visit to Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with a golf club, and the latter presented him with symbolic keys to the White House. This was reported by the Office of the President.
The club that Zelensky gave to Trump was handed over by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Konstantin Kartavtsev.
The soldier lost his leg in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion while saving his comrades. Golf has become a part of his rehabilitation and helped him regain his balance, both physically and emotionally.
Zelenskyy also showed a video in which Kartavtsev appeals to Trump to help Ukraine end the war with a just and lasting peace.
Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian soldier for the club, and gave Zelensky a symbolic key.
- on August 18, a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders took place in Washington, D.C..
- This time, however, there were no quarrels, and no concrete results. However, there is an agreement to work on a personal meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Russian dictator says that he is supposedly ready.
