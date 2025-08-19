Zelensky gave Trump a golf club, and he gave him the keys to the White House

The American president received a hockey stick from Zelensky, handed over by an Armed Forces soldier, and gave him symbolic keys in return

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential Office)

During a visit to Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with a golf club, and the latter presented him with symbolic keys to the White House. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The club that Zelensky gave to Trump was handed over by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Konstantin Kartavtsev.

The soldier lost his leg in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion while saving his comrades. Golf has become a part of his rehabilitation and helped him regain his balance, both physically and emotionally.

Zelenskyy also showed a video in which Kartavtsev appeals to Trump to help Ukraine end the war with a just and lasting peace.

Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian soldier for the club, and gave Zelensky a symbolic key.