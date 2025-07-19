Zelensky has renewed the NSDC: the list

The renewed composition of the Security Council comes into force on July 19

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 501/2025 was published on the website of the President's Office.

In addition to the President, the updated NSDC also includes:

→ Head of the OP Andriy Yermak;

→ Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko;

→ Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk;

→ President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Anatoliy Zagorodny;

→ Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko;

→ Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko;

→ Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko;

→ Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko;

→ Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk;

→ Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko;

→ Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi, but only with the consent of ;

→ Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service Philip Pronin;

→ Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko;

→ Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga;

→ Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi;

→ Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev;

→ Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (by agreement) ;

→ NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov;

→ First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov;

→ Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

It is noted that this decree comes into force on the day of its publication – July 19.