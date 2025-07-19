Zelensky has renewed the NSDC: the list
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 501/2025 was published on the website of the President's Office.
In addition to the President, the updated NSDC also includes:
→ Head of the OP Andriy Yermak;
→ Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko;
→ Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk;
→ President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Anatoliy Zagorodny;
→ Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko;
→ Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko;
→ Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko;
→ Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko;
→ Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk;
→ Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko;
→ Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi, but only with the consent of ;
→ Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service Philip Pronin;
→ Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko;
→ Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga;
→ Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi;
→ Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev;
→ Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (by agreement) ;
→ NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov;
→ First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov;
→ Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.
It is noted that this decree comes into force on the day of its publication – July 19.
- on July 17, the Rada voted for a new government in Ukraine. The appointment of a package of 13 ministers was supported by 253 MPs. Some politicians lost their positions, while others either retained their old ones or received new ones.
- Denys Shmyhal became the new Minister of Defense, Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed as the new Prime Minister and Rustem Umerov became the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
