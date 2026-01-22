Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland. Trump announced a meeting

On January 21, the US president said he would like to meet with the Ukrainian president at the Davos forum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Davos, Switzerland, on January 22 after the US President announced his desire to meet with him. This was reported to the media by presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

"The President is on his way to Davos," he said.

According to data according to monitoring channels, including Flight aware, the president's plane took off on January 22 from Poland's Jasionka airport headed for Switzerland.

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 Donald Trump stated that would like to meet with Zelensky and did not rule out the possibility that he was even sitting in the audience. However, the president was in Kyiv.

The American leader also said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly wants to conclude a peace agreement.

UPDATED at 10:35. Zelensky has already arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said.

The meeting of the presidents will take place at approximately 14:00 Kyiv time, and Zelensky is expected to speak at 15:30.

The president will also participate in a panel session of the International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery, where he will meet with representatives of energy companies.

