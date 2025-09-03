Zelensky: "Korean scenario" may be realized in Ukraine after the end of the war

South Korea has an ally in the United States, which will not allow the DPRK to take control of it, the head of state said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the scenario of South Korea, when no peace treaty was signed after the end of the Korean War, can be realized in Ukraine, but the country was able to develop. He said that said in an interview with Le Point.

"You ask me if this scenario can happen in Ukraine? I tell you that everything is possible. It should be noted that South Korea has a great ally, the United States, which will not allow North Korea to take control of it," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president noted that "as long as the DPRK remains as it is, as long as the nature of its leadership remains unchanged," South Korea will not be fully protected. However, the country has many air defense systems that guarantee its security.

"However, the comparison with South Korea has its limitations: North Korea's population is just over 20 million, while Russia's population is over 140 million. The scale of these threats cannot be compared. The threats from Russia are five, six, or even ten times greater," the Head of State explained.

The President also added that an identical reproduction of the South Korean model would probably not be suitable for Ukraine in terms of security. Instead, its economic model is a good example.

Reference The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 between North and South Korea, with the support of their allies. on July 27, 1953, only an armistice agreement was signed, which established a demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two states, but a full-fledged peace treaty was never concluded.



Formally, North and South Korea are still at war, but South Korea has eventually managed to become a democratic state with security guarantees from its allies, primarily the United States. The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 between North and South Korea, with the support of their allies. on July 27, 1953, only an armistice agreement was signed, which established a demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two states, but a full-fledged peace treaty was never concluded.Formally, North and South Korea are still at war, but South Korea has eventually managed to become a democratic state with security guarantees from its allies, primarily the United States.