Zelensky meets with the Chief of Staff: missile program and use of drones discussed

Ukraine is working to protect its infrastructure to be able to "defend itself in the long term," the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Monday, May 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Security Council to discuss Ukraine's missile program and the use of drones. The head of state told about this in his evening video address.

"The key issues are Ukraine's missile program and our drones, all types of drones that we need," Zelensky said.

He said that he had heard reports on the use of drones, on the accuracy and results of the destruction at the front.

"I want to thank all our domestic producers who work to ensure that Ukraine maintains its technological leadership," the President emphasized .

According to him, Ukraine is also working to protect its infrastructure so that it can "defend itself in the long term.".

"And these are systemic decisions, the responsibility for implementation is personal," Zelensky emphasized.