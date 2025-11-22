Zelensky ordered to audit state defense companies

The President instructed the Prime Minister to report weekly to him and the public on the results of the inspections

Meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a full audit of state-owned defense companies and relevant contracts. He said that reported after the meeting on November 22.

The President noted that the audit of state-owned energy companies and all relevant financial transactions is already underway. Now it is necessary to conduct an audit of the defense sector, it must be complete and as in-depth as possible.

Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko to report on the results of this audit on a weekly basis, as well as to inform Ukrainian society on a weekly basis.

"All the data on the detected violations will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies," the Head of State emphasized.