Zelensky ordered to audit state defense companies
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a full audit of state-owned defense companies and relevant contracts. He said that reported after the meeting on November 22.
The President noted that the audit of state-owned energy companies and all relevant financial transactions is already underway. Now it is necessary to conduct an audit of the defense sector, it must be complete and as in-depth as possible.
Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko to report on the results of this audit on a weekly basis, as well as to inform Ukrainian society on a weekly basis.
"All the data on the detected violations will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies," the Head of State emphasized.
- on November 15, Zelensky also announced personnel changes in energy companies after Operation Midas. Affected: Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, GTS Operator and Naftogaz of Ukraine.
- november 16 Zelensky instructed to change heads of the ARMA, the State Property Fund and other institutions in the energy sector.
