Zelensky ordered to extend the expiring sanctions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to extend the expiring sanctions and accelerate synchronization with the sanctions of partners. He announced this at the end of a meeting on Ukraine's sanctions policy.

"It is important that the pressure is really effective. We expect that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state institutions will be prompt in supporting this work," the President noted .

He also reported that five sanctions decisions were introduced in September:

→ against individuals who assist the Russian military-industrial complex, shadow fleet and energy sector;

→ against propagandists;

→ pro-Russian figures from Moldova;

→ persons serving the occupier in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ synchronized British sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

In total, 166 individuals and 127 legal entities were sanctioned.

Zelenskyy also noted the sanctions steps taken by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. "Everything that allows the Russian Federation to continue its aggression" was blocked: individuals and legal entities, companies, price cap, shadow fleet tankers.

"Each of these packages takes into account our proposals and the sanctions that have already been imposed. It is important that we have such coordination. We expect the adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package as soon as possible. We are also working with the United States on further sanctions pressure," the President emphasized .