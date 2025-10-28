Zelensky ordered to start exporting Ukrainian weapons abroad in November

By the end of the year, Ukraine should be able to meet its own military weapons needs by more than 50%

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

Starting in November 2025, Ukraine plans to start exporting its own weapons abroad. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with government officials.

"The program of controlled export of our weapons should be launched next month," he said.

In addition, by the end of 2025, Ukraine should reach more than 50% of its own weapons in the defense of the state.

"By the end of the year, the Minister of Defense must ensure the full fulfillment of the tasks for the production and supply of drones – FPV, interceptor drones and drones for diplomatic strikes," the President emphasized .