Zelensky ordered to start exporting Ukrainian weapons abroad in November
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Starting in November 2025, Ukraine plans to start exporting its own weapons abroad. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with government officials.
"The program of controlled export of our weapons should be launched next month," he said.
In addition, by the end of 2025, Ukraine should reach more than 50% of its own weapons in the defense of the state.
"By the end of the year, the Minister of Defense must ensure the full fulfillment of the tasks for the production and supply of drones – FPV, interceptor drones and drones for diplomatic strikes," the President emphasized .
- In September, President announced "controlled exports" of Ukrainian weapons to the United States, European partners, and other countries that are helping Kyiv.
- On October 6, Zelenskiy said it was time to launch exports of Ukrainian weapons, which are enough to finance the production of scarce.
