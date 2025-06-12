Zelensky: Russia cannot be persuaded to peace by persuasion, we need oil at $30

The President addressed the participants of the international forum Globsec, which is being held in the Czech Republic, with a call to increase pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community to support strengthening anti-Russian sanctions aimed at reducing Russia's financial capabilities for waging war. In particular, to reduce the price of Russian oil to $30 per barrel. He stated this during a speech at the 20th Globsec international forum in Prague.

According to Zelensky, Russia can only be persuaded to peace through joint pressure.

"We should be realistic about those who brought war to Europe. Russia cannot be persuaded to peace by persuasion. But there are forms of pressure that can harm those who are behind this," he said.

The President called on the forum's participating countries to support the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, which is aimed at significantly reducing Russia's oil revenues and financial capabilities.

"If Russian oil is sold for no more than $30 per barrel, then Moscow will suddenly sound peaceful. And we must close all the loopholes that allow financing the Russian federal budget," Zelensky said.

He noted that not only European countries should join in the economic pressure.

"Political isolation is when everyone clearly follows the rules. And the rules are that not only Europe, but also the Global South: China, Brazil, India, etc. – do not engage in economic relations with Russia, do not balance between us and Russia, but force Russia to cease fire," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that so far there has been no involvement of these countries in the peace process and no pressure from them on Russia.