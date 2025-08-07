Zelensky: Russia drops about 200 guided bombs on Ukraine every day

The President of Ukraine noted that on August 6 alone, Russians killed four people and wounded eight in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Consequences of the attack in Dnipro region on August 6 (Photo: SES)

The Russian army drops about 200 guided aerial bombs every day against Ukrainian communities and positions. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyyresponding to the enemy shelling of the Dnipropetrovs'k region on August 6, where four people died, including a rescuer.

"No country in the world would have been able to cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped. It is also important that no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems – it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions," the head of state wrote.

The President added that Ukraine has been defending itself for 1261 days, preserving its independence and consistently striking back at Russia in response to its terror and war.

"Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the military economy – all this is quite rightly receiving responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.