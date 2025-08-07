Zelensky: Russia drops about 200 guided bombs on Ukraine every day
The Russian army drops about 200 guided aerial bombs every day against Ukrainian communities and positions. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyyresponding to the enemy shelling of the Dnipropetrovs'k region on August 6, where four people died, including a rescuer.
"No country in the world would have been able to cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped. It is also important that no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems – it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions," the head of state wrote.
The President added that Ukraine has been defending itself for 1261 days, preserving its independence and consistently striking back at Russia in response to its terror and war.
"Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the military economy – all this is quite rightly receiving responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
- on August 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in July, Russia had used more than 5100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "shaheds", nearly 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 are ballistic missiles.
- The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission reported that Russia killed in June the largest number of civilians in the three years of the full-scale invasion.
