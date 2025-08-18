Zelensky showed Trump the situation with the occupied territories on a map
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed to the US President To Donald Trump the real situation with the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia on the map. About this reports BBC.
A large map of Ukraine, with the territories occupied by Russian troops marked in a different color, was placed in the Oval Office before the meeting of the presidents.
After the conversation, Zelenskyy stated that he showed Trump "many details" on a map of the battlefield.
He added that the meeting was "constructive and concrete," and the conversation was "very good."
How reported / announced / notified / informed / said DW correspondent Mykhailo Komadovskyi noted that in the corner of the map there was a note stating that "the names and depictions of borders are not necessarily authoritative."
