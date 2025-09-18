Zelensky signs law on military ombudsman

september 18 The law on the military ombudsman is returned with the President's signature

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the military ombudsman adopted by the Verkhovna Rada the day before. This is stated in the card of draft law No. 13266 on the parliament's website.

On Wednesday, September 17, the Rada passed the law in the second reading and in general. On the same day, it was signed by the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk. The document was immediately sent to the President for signature.

As of September 18, the law was returned with Zelensky's signature.

The document introduces additional guarantees for the protection of the rights of the military, reservists, territorial defense volunteers, members of the resistance movement and law enforcement officers involved in hostilities.

The Military Ombudsman will have the authority to consider complaints, conduct inspections, identify systemic problems and make recommendations for their elimination.

On December 30, 2024, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Members of Their Families.

In May 2025, Zelensky submitted a draft law on the military ombudsman to the Parliament.