Zelensky told when a meeting with the Russian side is possible

Contacts with the Russian side may take place after meetings with American and European partners, the President believes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the negotiation process with Russia could take place after a series of talks with partners. He said this while answering a question in the Presidential Office's chat room.

"Rustem Umerov i have already contacted all the advisors, both American and European. We want such a meeting. And I think we will do everything to ensure that this meeting is finally held in Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

After that, a series of meetings with partners are planned, including meetings at the level of European leaders and preparation for a meeting with the US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

"Next, we will prepare all the documents at the level of advisors and there will be a meeting at the level of European leaders, first with Ukraine in such a broad composition – this is the 'Coalition of the Willing'. I started discussing it immediately after my meeting with President Trump. I have already contacted the president Macroni've been talking with several other partners and will continue these consultations. And there will be such a meeting," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that only after these stages are completed can Ukraine move to the next step – contacts with the Russian side.

"And we are all serious about these meetings that I told you about, they will take place in January. And after that, I think, if everything goes step by step, then after that there will be a meeting in one format or another with the Russians. We emphasize this once again," Zelensky added.