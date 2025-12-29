Zelensky told when a meeting with the Russian side is possible
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the negotiation process with Russia could take place after a series of talks with partners. He said this while answering a question in the Presidential Office's chat room.
"Rustem Umerov i have already contacted all the advisors, both American and European. We want such a meeting. And I think we will do everything to ensure that this meeting is finally held in Ukraine," the Head of State noted.
After that, a series of meetings with partners are planned, including meetings at the level of European leaders and preparation for a meeting with the US President Donald Trump and European leaders.
"Next, we will prepare all the documents at the level of advisors and there will be a meeting at the level of European leaders, first with Ukraine in such a broad composition – this is the 'Coalition of the Willing'. I started discussing it immediately after my meeting with President Trump. I have already contacted the president Macroni've been talking with several other partners and will continue these consultations. And there will be such a meeting," he added.
Zelenskyy emphasized that only after these stages are completed can Ukraine move to the next step – contacts with the Russian side.
"And we are all serious about these meetings that I told you about, they will take place in January. And after that, I think, if everything goes step by step, then after that there will be a meeting in one format or another with the Russians. We emphasize this once again," Zelensky added.
- december 28 in Florida took place meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump. The US President saidsaid that it was "at an excellent level" and noted "very good progress". The main theses can be read here.
- After the meeting, the two presidents held a phone call with European leaders. The parties agreed about the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.
