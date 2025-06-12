Zelensky: Ukraine has the ability to produce weapons worth about $30 billion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has the capacity to produce weapons worth about $30 billion, but only about 60% of this potential has been utilized so far. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , which was broadcast by Suspilne.

Zelensky noted that currently about 40% of production potential remains unused. According to him, this is good on the one hand, as it indicates an increase in opportunities even during war.

"But on the other hand, if you don't have funding and orders, when you don't have to wait for years, which is very important. We are grateful for any funding, but when you lose time, you lose technology and the enemy can catch up," the president noted.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready to establish partner production with Germany, because Germany, according to him, is one of the countries that "understands this, knows the rules and always does what it says."

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine cannot share technologies with all partners due to potential risks associated with aggressive states.

"Therefore, we need those we can trust, and we trust Germany. They will have technology, we will have joint production... But for the future, it will be good for both countries," Zelensky said.