Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps for peace, Russia needs to be ready

The President emphasized that it is obvious to the world that Russia is to blame for the fact that the war is still going on

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is ready to take "the fastest possible" steps to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the military.

"Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps – a real ceasefire and the establishment of a new security architecture. For our part, we are working on everything. We need Russia's mirror readiness. It is not there now, and this cannot be changed without international pressure," he emphasized .

Among other things, the President discussed with the military the basis for the next technical meeting. According to him, Ukraine is working to ensure that the meeting takes place as soon as possible. Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv's interest is not to prolong the war, but to be prepared for any development of the situation.

"It is obvious to the world that it is Russia that is to blame for the war still going on," the president said .