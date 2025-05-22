Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps for peace, Russia needs to be ready
Ukraine is ready to take "the fastest possible" steps to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the military.
"Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps – a real ceasefire and the establishment of a new security architecture. For our part, we are working on everything. We need Russia's mirror readiness. It is not there now, and this cannot be changed without international pressure," he emphasized .
Among other things, the President discussed with the military the basis for the next technical meeting. According to him, Ukraine is working to ensure that the meeting takes place as soon as possible. Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv's interest is not to prolong the war, but to be prepared for any development of the situation.
"It is obvious to the world that it is Russia that is to blame for the war still going on," the president said .
- on May 21, the Finnish president said that talks between Ukraine and Russia are likely to continue next week in the Vatican.
- On May 22, Yermak said that Switzerland is ready to host future meetings on a peaceful settlement.
- The WSJ reported that Trump allegedly admitted for the first time in front of Europeans that Putin does not want to end the war. However, Polish Prime Minister Tusk did not confirm this.