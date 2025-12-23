Zelensky was briefed on negotiations in the US: drafts of several documents have been prepared

Diplomacy must go hand in hand with pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine, President says

Meeting (Photo: Office of the President)

On Tuesday, December 23, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov reported to the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the negotiations in the United States. About reported Office of the President.

The Head of State heard detailed reports from the delegation members on their meetings with the American team. Zelenskyy said that Umerov and Hnatov had worked productively with representatives of the US President Donald Trump.

"We have drafts of several documents prepared now. In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on restoration and on the basic framework for ending this war," the President emphasized.

According to him, the points are currently fixed in such a way that it meets the task of actually ending the war and the need to prevent repeated aggression. Each round of negotiations and meetings adds to the security of Ukrainian interests, Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked the European partners for their support and coordination and added that he looked forward to continuing the dialogue with the United States.

He is convinced that diplomacy must go hand in hand with pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine. Every Russian strike and intense Russian assault on the frontline proves that Ukraine's determination to end the war is far superior to Russia's, and this must be corrected by increasing pressure on Russia.