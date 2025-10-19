Zelensky: We are preparing some of our steps at the front
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing certain steps at the front and is responding to the Russian army's every attack. The head of state said this said in his address.
Zelensky said that today he had heard reports from the military and the Security Service.
"The situation on the frontline, and in particular the Pokrovsk direction, neighboring districts, Kupyansk, the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Zaporizhzhia region. We are holding the situation," the President said.
He also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine By Oleksandr Syrskyin particular, the issue of range.
"There is an increase in both the distance and accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. In fact, every day or two, Russian oil refineries are hit. And this is working to bring Russia back to reality," Zelensky emphasized.
- on September 23, US President Trump wrote a post in which he stated that Ukraine can regain all its territories with the support of the EU, but Russia is in great economic trouble.
- According to the WSJ, Trump was briefed on the planned Ukrainian offensive. He will need the support of American intelligence.
- on October 15, Trump said that Ukraine wanted to would go on the offensive.
