Zelensky: We are preparing some of our steps at the front

The Head of State spoke about the preparation of new steps at the frontline after hearing reports from the military and the Security Service of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing certain steps at the front and is responding to the Russian army's every attack. The head of state said this said in his address.

Zelensky said that today he had heard reports from the military and the Security Service.

"The situation on the frontline, and in particular the Pokrovsk direction, neighboring districts, Kupyansk, the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Zaporizhzhia region. We are holding the situation," the President said.

He also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine By Oleksandr Syrskyin particular, the issue of range.

"There is an increase in both the distance and accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. In fact, every day or two, Russian oil refineries are hit. And this is working to bring Russia back to reality," Zelensky emphasized.