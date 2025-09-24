Zelensky: We need global rules on the use of AI in weapons systems

The President said it is necessary to quickly establish regulations for the use of AI, as in a few years "it may be too late"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the development of global rules on the use of artificial intelligence in weapons systems. In a statement to this effect, he performed during the general debate at the UN General Assembly.

The Head of State said that the world is currently experiencing the most destructive arms race in human history, as it involves artificial intelligence technologies.

"We need global rules on where artificial intelligence can be used in weapons systems," Zelensky said.

He is convinced that this is as important as preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. In his opinion, a few years will pass and "it may be too late."

Zelenskyy noted that mass production of simple, cheap UAVs, so far without AI, has already been launched, which can create "dead zones" tens of kilometers long. No one could have imagined this 10 years ago, the president said.

In his opinion, the lack of clear rules for the use of AI in the military sphere poses a serious threat to global security.

"It won't be long before drones appear that will be able to shoot down each other or attack critical infrastructure completely autonomously, without human intervention. The only exceptions will be those who will control the artificial intelligence system," the Head of State emphasized.

