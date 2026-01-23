Zelenskyy announces additional payments to emergency response teams

From January to March, employees will receive UAH 20,000 per month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Employees involved in emergency recovery operations after the Russian shelling will receive an additional payment of UAH 20,000 per month. This was stated in the evening video address reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state said that there is a solution to "support each and every person in the repair teams directly." The additional payments will be made monthly from January to March.

Zelensky added that on January 23, he had agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denis Shmygalthe company will decide on the format of payments and how employees will receive them.

"Each employee who is engaged in emergency repair work receives an additional UAH 20,000. For January, February and March this year. For each month – UAH 20,000," the president said.

Shmygal he addedthe government has approved a resolution to launch a pilot project to support emergency repair crews that restore electricity, heat, and water to Ukrainian homes and businesses.

According to him, this applies to employees of enterprises of all forms of ownership:

→ fuel and energy complex;

→ housing and communal services;

→ Ukrzaliznytsia – from foremen to ordinary specialists directly involved in the restoration work.

The minister emphasized that the support mechanism is simple, convenient and digitalized:

→ creation of a single list of companies performing work;

→ submitting online applications with lists of team members;

→ informing everyone through Diia or SMS about the right to receive support;

→ transfer of funds to existing bank accounts in the next month after the work is completed.

Sviridenko she added the first payments for January will be made in February.

