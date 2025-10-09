Zelenskyy announces meeting with Babish, who promised to cancel initiative on shells for the Armed Forces

President congratulated the leader of ANO party on winning the elections in the Czech Republic

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the leader of the ANO party, Andrej Babiš, who won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic. The Head of State announced this on social media following a phone conversation with the Czech politician.

"We value our strategic partnership with the Czech Republic and are grateful for the support of Ukraine and Ukrainians in such a difficult time. We are working to ensure that cooperation between our countries becomes only more productive," Zelensky wrote.

He added that he had congratulated Babiš on his victory in the Czech elections and wished him success. According to Zelenskyy, the ANO leader noted the bravery of the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression.

The President informed about the diplomatic work to achieve peace together with the United States, Europe and other countries, as well as about the general situation in diplomacy.

"We have agreed to discuss our further cooperation during a personal meeting in the near future," the Head of State summarized.

On October 4, it became known that the populist party ANO won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

The current Czech Prime Minister Fiala admitted his defeat and congratulated Babiš.

In July, the ANO leader promised that if he won would cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. Fiala said at the time that this would be a big mistake.

In September, Babiš repeated his promise to cancel the "Czech initiative".