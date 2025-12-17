Zelenskyy establishes five military administrations in Dnipro region
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed five military administrations in the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This is stated in the decree no. 970/2025, published on the website of the President's Office.
According to the document, the President decided to establish:
→ Velykomykhailivka village military administration;
→ Malomykhailivka village military administration;
→ Mezhivska village military administration;
→ Pokrovsk village military administration;
→ Slavic village military administration.
Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Dnipro Regional State Administration to take measures related to the establishment of military administrations.
The decree came into force on the day of its publication, i.e. December 17.
- April 7, 2023 Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of 19 new military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region.
- In April 2024, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of military administrations of settlements in Donetsk region.
