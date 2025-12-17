Zelenskyy establishes five military administrations in Dnipro region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed five military administrations in the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This is stated in the decree no. 970/2025, published on the website of the President's Office.

According to the document, the President decided to establish:

→ Velykomykhailivka village military administration;

→ Malomykhailivka village military administration;

→ Mezhivska village military administration;

→ Pokrovsk village military administration;

→ Slavic village military administration.

Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Dnipro Regional State Administration to take measures related to the establishment of military administrations.

The decree came into force on the day of its publication, i.e. December 17.