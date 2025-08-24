Zelenskyy gives new titles to Chief of the General Staff and other officials

Zelenskyy also signed decrees granting a number of awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov to the rank of lieutenant general. This became known from the relevant decree, which made public on the President's website.

"To award the military rank of lieutenant general to Major General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree reads.

on March 16, Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He had been Deputy Chief of the General Staff since February 27.

In addition, Zelenskyy granted new titles to a number of officials:

← Brigadier General to the Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Troops, Colonel Andriy Tkachuk

← Major General to the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Oleh Luhovskyi

← Brigadier General to the commander of the 16th Army Corps of the operational command "North" of the Land Forces, Colonel Yevhen Kurash

← Brigadier General to the commander of the 21st Army Corps of the operational command "North" of the Land Forces, Colonel Valeriy Kurach

← Major General to the Deputy Commander of the Air Force, Brigadier General Serhiy Holubtsov

← Major General to Brigadier General Oleksandr Ptytsia, Head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service

← Brigadier General to the Deputy Commander of the National Guard, Colonel Oleksiy Osypenko

← Brigadier General to the First Deputy Head of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Colonel Oleh Voevodin

← Major General of the Civil Protection Service to the Head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Artem Astakhov

← Police General of the third rank to the Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipro region, Police Colonel Oleksandr Hanzha.

Zelenskyy also signed decrees granting a number of awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.