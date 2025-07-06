Zelenskyy Imposes New Sanctions Against Russia: How They Affect Cryptocurrency – Who's on the List

The new package includes sanctions against 60 companies and 73 Russian citizens

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on new sanctions aimed at restricting Russian financial schemes, including those involving cryptocurrencies. Document No. 465/2025 has been published on the website of the Office of the President.

The proposals for sanctions were submitted by the National Bank of Ukraine and supported by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"I have just signed a new package of sanctions – these are special sanctions that target many Russian financial schemes, including those involving cryptocurrencies," the president wrote .

According to him, billions of dollars flowed through sanctioned companies to finance the Russian military-industrial complex.

In total, the new package contains sanctions against 60 legal entities (55 of which are residents of Russia) and 73 individuals, all of whom are citizens of Russia.

According to Vladislav Vlasyuk, the President's Envoy for Sanctions Policy, the following companies have been included in the list of those subject to sanctions:

- 19 largest cryptocurrency miners (members of the Industrial Mining Association) engaged in industrial mining and creating schemes to circumvent sanctions through cryptocurrencies;

- 17 operators of information systems for issuing digital financial assets, some of which are already under US sanctions;

- 19 Russian financial infrastructure companies: manufacturers of payment equipment, organizers of blocked asset exchange, intermediaries in international payments under sanctions;

- 5 operating companies of cryptocurrency exchanges involved in circumventing sanctions;

- LLC "A7" – operator of a cross-border platform. On 19.02.2025, it issued the A7A5 stablecoin pegged to the Russian ruble. Under UK sanctions since 20.05.2025;

- PJSC "United Financial Technologies" – the UFT Eurasia platform for non-bank international remittances, aimed at circumventing sanctions;

- PJSC "Bifit" – a software developer for Russian banks, including those under sanctions;

- LLC "Investment Chamber" – organizer of the exchange of blocked assets between Russian and foreign investors;

- LLC "KSK-GROUP" – international money transfer services, including in USD, EUR, as a payment agent;

- TOKENTRUST HOLDINGS LIMITED (Cyprus) – a participant in LLC "Atomize", subject to US sanctions;

- EXMO RBC LTD (Kazakhstan) – operator of the EXMO.me cryptocurrency exchange, operates in the markets of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, and is involved in circumventing sanctions;

- AWX Solutions FZ-LLC (UAE) – operates the cryptocurrency exchange AWX.pro (formerly AWEX), which is under US sanctions;

- Crypto Explorer DMCC (UAE) – under US sanctions, operates the AWEX exchange, converts cryptocurrencies, rubles and UAE dirhams;

- Bitpapa IC FZC LLC (UAE) – under US sanctions, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange focused on Russian users.

Among the individuals subject to sanctions are the managers and owners of sanctioned companies, as well as officials of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, including directors of departments of field offices and international settlements.