Zelenskyy holds a meeting on the development, production and purchase of drones

On Monday, July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development, production, and procurement of drones. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The Head of State called the meeting "very informative". The meeting was attended by the newly appointed Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to him, the government, the National Security and Defense Council, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OP team are working together.

"We analyzed all areas of the necessary drones, with a special emphasis on interceptor drones. There were reports on each really effective development, we will contract as much as possible," Zelensky said.

He added that on July 22, government officials are to make the relevant decisions.

The President emphasized that the announced supply of drones for the Defense Forces "will strengthen the defense of our positions at the front and normal life in cities and villages".

"Responsibility for the fulfillment of contracts is personal. We are also working on scaling up our diplomatic strikes," the Head of State emphasized.

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that the effectiveness of Shaheda interceptor drones is 70% – almost twice as high as that of mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter are still relevant, and the interceptors lack radar.

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported that interceptor drones show good results, but it is too early to talk about consistency.