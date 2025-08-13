Zelenskyy: I told the US President that Putin is bluffing

Before the meeting in Alaska, the Russian dictator is trying to create the impression that he is capable of occupying all of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ministry of Community and Territorial Development)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online meeting with the President of the United States By Donald Trump and European leaders warned that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is misleading everyone. About this he stated / declared / said at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor By Friedrich Merz.

"I told the US President and European leaders that Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure on the entire front before the meeting in Alaska and pretend that he can occupy all of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia has a certain advantage in weaponry, but it is offset by heavy losses.

"It's true that Russia has several times more weapons, including three times more artillery, but Russia also has three times more losses, and that's a fact," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the claim that sanctions do not harm the Russian economy is also deceptive.

"Putin is also bluffing when he says he doesn't care about the sanctions, that they don't work. In reality, the sanctions are very helpful, they hit the Russian military economy," the president said.

Zelenskyy called on partners to impose further sanctions against Russia.

"We need continued pressure for peace. Together, our alliance of partners can truly stop Putin's war," he said.