Zelenskyy instructs to form a delegation for new talks with Russia – Umerov to head it

The delegation will also include representatives of intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the head of the delegation Rustem Umerov, reported the head of state on Telegram.

The delegation will include representatives of the Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Office.

Umerov reported on the implementation of the agreements of the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul and the agreement to meet again in the near future.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work for the release of prisoners and the return of abducted children, as well as to stop the killings and to prepare for a meeting of leaders.

"Our position is as transparent as possible. Ukraine has never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started," the president added.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on the coordination of diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States.