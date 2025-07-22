Zelenskyy instructs to form a delegation for new talks with Russia – Umerov to head it
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to form a delegation for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the head of the delegation Rustem Umerov, reported the head of state on Telegram.
The delegation will include representatives of the Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Office.
Umerov reported on the implementation of the agreements of the second meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul and the agreement to meet again in the near future.
President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work for the release of prisoners and the return of abducted children, as well as to stop the killings and to prepare for a meeting of leaders.
"Our position is as transparent as possible. Ukraine has never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started," the president added.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on the coordination of diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States.
- on July 11, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is ready for negotiations at the level of leaders in any format. At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to complete the process of exchanges agreed upon during the second meeting in Istanbul on June 2.
- The new meeting in Turkey will take place against the backdrop of trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia and implementation a new scheme for the purchase of military aid for Ukraine.
- on July 21, President Zelenskyy announced that the third round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Turkey will take place on July 23.
