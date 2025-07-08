Zelenskyy instructs Umerov and Syrskyy to intensify contacts with the US on arms supplies
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy to intensify contacts with the United States regarding the supply of weapons. The head of state announced his decision in an evening video address.
"Today, I have instructed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Chief of Defence to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and we need to implement them as soon as possible to protect our people, to protect our positions," Zelenskyy said.
He added that this primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from the United States.
According to the President, it is a critical supply that will save lives and protect Ukrainian cities and villages.
"I expect the results of these contacts in the near future, and in particular, this week we are preparing the formats of meetings of our teams – military and political," the Head of State emphasized.
- On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to fears that the US arsenals are too small.
- FT reported that part of the military aid was stopped on its way to Ukraine. The decision itself was made in early June, but was implemented on July 2.
- The Defense Ministry said that is checking information about the suspension of supplies of American weapons.
- On July 8, the WSJ wrote that Trump, during a phone call with Zelensky, assured that America would provide Ukraine with as much military aid as it could.