Zelenskyy instructs Umerov and Syrskyy to intensify contacts with the US on arms supplies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy to intensify contacts with the United States regarding the supply of weapons. The head of state announced his decision in an evening video address.

"Today, I have instructed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Chief of Defence to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and we need to implement them as soon as possible to protect our people, to protect our positions," Zelenskyy said.

He added that this primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from the United States.

According to the President, it is a critical supply that will save lives and protect Ukrainian cities and villages.

"I expect the results of these contacts in the near future, and in particular, this week we are preparing the formats of meetings of our teams – military and political," the Head of State emphasized.