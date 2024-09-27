Zelenskyy meets with Trump in New York: first statements

On September 27, President Zelenskyy and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump held a meeting at Trump Tower in New York

Donald Trump (Photo by ERA/JUSTIN LANE)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York on September 27, and the meeting was broadcast live by Forbes Breaking News.

When asked about his expectations for the meeting with the Ukrainian president, Trump said, "We're going to have a good meeting today. And I think the fact that we're even together today is a very good sign."

Pointing to Zelenskyy, the U.S. presidential candidate said, "[The war] has to end at some point. It has to end. [President Zelenskyy has] gone through hell and [Ukraine] has gone through hell like few countries have… Nobody's ever seen anything like it. It's a terrible situation."

Trump also stated that he has good relations with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which the Ukrainian president responded, "I hope our relationship is better."

The 45th U.S. president added that he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war.

