Zelenskyy met with European leaders and Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO summit

The President of Ukraine held a meeting with the leaders of the E5 countries and the NATO Secretary General

Meeting (Photo: president.gov.ua)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leaders of the E5 countries – Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte . The Office of the President reports .

The parties discussed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air shield amid the increasing number of Russian strikes on civilians. The main issue was air defense systems and Iranian "Shaheed" interceptors.

Zelensky also informed that Russia is intensifying its offensive operations and is not demonstrating a desire to end the war.

"That is why it is necessary to work on their energy and banking sectors, against the shadow fleet, and introduce secondary sanctions," the president said.

Zelensky noted the importance of Ukraine being able to count on the Alliance and NATO member states.

"Thank you for your great support of our people, our soldiers, truly heroic people. Air defense, training missions with jet aircraft, and new aid packages – thank you," the Head of State said.

Mark Rutte noted that this summit gave a clear signal: NATO's commitments to Ukraine are maintained, this is enshrined in the summit declaration.

"You can count on us now and in the future, so that you can protect yourself, so that you can be stronger at the negotiating table, so that you can deter aggression in the future and on your irreversible path to NATO," the Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized.

