Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in The Hague: discussed air defense, drones and the situation on the front

The President of Ukraine announced the details of the conversation with Trump, which took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a "good meeting" with US leader Donald Trump in The Hague on June 25. He wrote about this on his official Telegram page.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on the successful US operation in the Middle East, emphasizing that the actions of the American side have weakened not only Iran's nuclear program, but also its capabilities to produce drones.

The presidents also discussed air defense – primarily the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities.

"Ukraine is ready to buy this equipment and support American arms manufacturers. Europe can help. We also talked about possible co-production of drones. We can strengthen each other," Zelenskyy noted.

The Ukrainian leader also informed Trump about the results of the technical team meetings in Istanbul and the recent exchanges of prisoners and bodies of the dead.

According to him, Russia has transferred the bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine – examinations are currently being conducted in Kyiv to identify their relatives.

Separately, the presidents discussed the situation on the front. Zelensky stressed that "Putin is definitely not winning" and presented factual data on the real situation on the ground.

"Thank you for the meeting and support. Thank you for the really good words about our people. We will continue to work," Zelenskyy concluded.