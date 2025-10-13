Zelenskyy on electricity after Russian attacks: We may have to import, but this has been the case all the last winters

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will have to import electricity if it is needed after the Russian attacks. However, the country has done this in all winters during the full-scale war, the head of state said during a briefing with the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas in Kyiv.

"So if we have problems with electricity after certain attacks, we will have to import it," the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has used electricity imports in all winters during the full-scale war: "And this line is open for us."

"The second point is that they [the Russians] are attacking our gas storage facilities... water supply and a significant part of our gas infrastructure. That is why we have already started talking about gas imports, we have our own estimates of what we will need" the president said.

According to him, the issue of gas imports is "mostly about money."

Today, gas itself is not the problem; the problem is having enough money to buy it.

"We know where to buy, we know the price, we have partners who simply don't take money, don't ask for money. They just supply, like our Norwegian partners or our EU partners, and we also rely on that. And it can also be some representatives of the Middle East – we took advantage of our connections last winter," Zelenskyy explained.

So, the president added, Ukraine knows where to buy gas, but the question is always where to get enough money: "But we will manage it."