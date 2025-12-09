Zelenskyy on NATO and Crimea: I said it to Putin at the first meeting, I could have said it at the last one
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his first meeting with Vladimir Putin could have told the Russian dictator about Kyiv's desire to join NATO and Crimea's belonging to Ukraine. The head of state said this during a conversation with the media, commenting on a new statement by his American counterpart Donald Trump.
Earlier, he claimed in an interview with Politico that when Zelenskyy first met with Putin, he said he wanted to return Crimea and that Ukraine would be a NATO member: "He didn't say it very nicely either, you know." The Ukrainian president was asked if this was true, and if not, where the head of the United States "
Regarding Crimea, he noted that currently "
- The first and last meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian dictator took place at the Normandy Format summit in December 2019.
- During the same conversation with media, Zelenskyy responded to Trump's statement about the need to hold elections in Ukraine. The president declared his readiness to do so, calling on the United States to ensure appropriate security conditions.
Comments (0)